Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day: What to know about exclusive deals, new scents and early access

Holiday shoppers and candle enthusiasts are gearing up for the highly anticipated return of Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day celebration, now in its 13th year.

The two-day event gives shoppers exclusive deals and new scents, making it a highlight of the season for many.

Candle Day will take place this Saturday and Sunday and will be held at all U.S. Bath & Body Works locations and online.

All 3-wick candles, typically priced between $24.95 and $26.95, will be available for $9.95 — the lowest price of the season.

If you're one of the 38 million Bath & Body Works loyalty members, good news—you get early access to Candle Day deals on Friday, Dec. 6, both in stores and online!

For online shoppers, heads up: you'll enter a virtual waiting room when you visit the website to help handle the high demand. So, grab your spot and get ready to snag those candles!

With 180 varieties to choose from, the event features more than 140 fragrances and a record-breaking 58 Candle Day exclusives.

Candle Day Highlights

Exclusive Scents: Six new-to-the-brand fragrances are launching, including Fresh Cinnamon Rolls, Sugar Cookie and Cranberry & Pomegranate.

Bridgerton Collaboration: Three limited-edition candles, created in partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, will debut during the event, with two brand-new designs.

Seasonal Offerings: Two spring collections will be included in the assortment, providing a preview of warmer days ahead.

For more details, visit Bath & Body Works.