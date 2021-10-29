Belmont Cragin Trunk-or-Treat event kicks off Halloween weekend

Chicago families were not waiting until Sunday for the Halloween festivities.

North Side residents held a trunk-or-treat on Friday, despite the rain.

About 45 cars filled the east parking lot of St. Genevieve Church near Montana and Cicero for the third annual Belmont Cragin Trunk-or-Treat event.

But that’s not all.

This weekend, there will be a host of Halloween events returning citywide and in the suburbs, including costume parties, haunted houses and other large scale functions.

On Saturday night, kids can enjoy the popular Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade along State Street. It will of course include lots candy, some creative costumes and so much more.

Now, although we’ve made great progress in fighting COVID-19, state health officials say the virus is still very much alive.

The health department advises residents and children to continue to mask up while indoors. For trick-or-treating and other party ideas, the recommendation is that events be held outdoors as much as possible to allow for social distance.