Expand / Collapse search

Beloved Chicago cyclist killed in downtown crash

By
Published 
Streeterville
FOX 32 Chicago

Vigil held for beloved Chicago cyclist killed in crash

Dozens paid their respects Tuesday night to a beloved bicyclist killed in a downtown crash.

CHICAGO - Dozens paid their respects Tuesday night to a beloved bicyclist killed in a downtown crash.

Broderick "Ade" Hogue, 32, was a popular and beloved member of Chicago's cycling community. He was a well-known graphic designer and competitive cyclist who lived in the West Town neighborhood.

Police say he failed to stop for traffic at a red light in Streeterville when he was hit by a Honda Van driven by a 47-year old woman. He was in a coma for two days before succumbing to severe head and brain injuries.

Since the accident, there has been a huge outpouring of support for Hogue's family, with more than 2,500 people coming together via GoFundMe to raise more than $160,000 for them.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Hogue rode competitively for a local team sponsored by Half Acre Beer Company in Chicago.

A "Ghost Bike" vigil organized by Bike Lane Uprising was held Tuesday night in honor of Hogue.

Hogue's friends called for safer intersections and dedicated a "ghost bike" in his memory.