Beloved Chicago cyclist killed in downtown crash

Dozens paid their respects Tuesday night to a beloved bicyclist killed in a downtown crash.

Broderick "Ade" Hogue, 32, was a popular and beloved member of Chicago's cycling community. He was a well-known graphic designer and competitive cyclist who lived in the West Town neighborhood.

Police say he failed to stop for traffic at a red light in Streeterville when he was hit by a Honda Van driven by a 47-year old woman. He was in a coma for two days before succumbing to severe head and brain injuries.

Since the accident, there has been a huge outpouring of support for Hogue's family, with more than 2,500 people coming together via GoFundMe to raise more than $160,000 for them.

Hogue rode competitively for a local team sponsored by Half Acre Beer Company in Chicago.

A "Ghost Bike" vigil organized by Bike Lane Uprising was held Tuesday night in honor of Hogue.

Hogue's friends called for safer intersections and dedicated a "ghost bike" in his memory.