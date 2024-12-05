Ben Oberto: Cause of death revealed for missing Wisconsin father found dead in Chicago area

The cause of death of a Wisconsin father who went missing during a work trip to Chicago's suburbs and was later found dead has been revealed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner on Thursday confirmed Ben Oberto died from drowning after his car crashed and was submerged in a body of water off Interstate 90 near Rosemont. His death has been ruled an accident.

Oberto was last seen on the evening of Nov. 13, after leaving a work dinner at 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake. Surveillance footage showed him driving his 2019 Subaru Impreza out of the parking lot shortly after 9 p.m.

His I-PASS recorded him passing through a toll near Elgin 30 minutes later, and his phone last pinged near Rosemont.

Two days later, on Nov. 15, Illinois State Police discovered Oberto’s overturned vehicle in a creek near the curve of the I-90 eastbound ramp to I-294 northbound, close to O’Hare International Airport.

Divers with the Rosemont Police Department recovered Oberto’s body from inside the vehicle.

Ben Oberto (Provided by family)

Authorities believe the crash occurred when Oberto lost control of his car on the ramp, leading to the fatal accident.

Oberto, a wine sales representative for Massanois LLC, is survived by his wife, Laura Leatherberry, and their two children, Collette and Augie.

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash but have stated there is no indication of foul play.