Veterans Day tribute: Bensenville celebrates armed forces with medal ceremony, breakfast

The Brief Around 200 veterans were honored as VIPs at White Pines Golf Club on Veterans Day, starting with a breakfast and a commemorative medal marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Veterans shared stories with the community, and elected officials emphasized the importance of unity after the election. Retired Major General Matthew Baker highlighted positive trends in military recruiting, as the country showed gratitude for veterans' service.



Veterans are the most important people on Veterans Day and they were treated like VIPs at White Pines Golf Club.

About 200 guests from all of the armed forces began their day with breakfast and a formal "thank you" from the community. Veterans were presented a gold medal marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the landings at Normandy, France during World War II.

Veterans shared their stories with citizens who appreciate them.

Elected officials said Veterans Day also is a good opportunity to look ahead, and begin to heal the country.

State Sen. Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) noted that this year Veterans Day falls right after the presidential election.

"Once every four years, it falls within a week of our presidential election and after all the months of partisan rancor, it’s great to get together to celebrate those people who protect our right to disagree, who protect our right to elect our own representatives and to look at what’s best in America," Harmon said.

Retired Major General Matthew Baker of the U.S. Army said they are seeing a positive trend in recruiting.

"We’ve had our time with recruiting in the past with not meeting our recruiting numbers. We are meeting our recruiting numbers. The message is getting out that service is a thing and it’s a great thing to serve our nation. So that message is getting out to the younger generation," Baker said.