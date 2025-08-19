3 Chicago high schools ranked among 100 best in U.S.

The Brief Three Chicago high schools were ranked among the best 100 in the country. U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the Best High Schools in the country for 2025-26. Two other Chicago schools were ranked just outside of the top 100.



Three Chicago high schools were ranked among the 100 best high schools in the country, according to a new list.

U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the Best High Schools 2025-2026 this week.

By the numbers:

The rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Only three schools in Illinois made the top 100, all located in Chicago:

The publication also ranked the best schools in Illinois:

Payton College Preparatory High School (No. 32 nationally) Northside College Preparatory High School (No. 40 nationally) Lane Tech High School (No. 72 nationally) Young Magnet High School in Chicago (No. 104 nationally) Jones College Prep High School in Chicago (No. 106 nationally) Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora (No. 120 nationally) University of Illinois High School in Urbana (No. 124 nationally) Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire (No. 203 nationally) Hinsdale Central High School (No. 302 nationally) Hancock College Preparatory High School in Chicago (No. 314 nationally)