Beverly bar was in violation of liquor license when off-duty police officer Danny Golden was shot: BACP

A bar in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood violated its liquor license the night off-duty police officer Danny Golden was shot, according to city officials.

On July 9, 2022, three men got into a fight with customers at Sean’s Rhino Bar and Grill located at 10330 S. Western Ave., and the fight spilled outside.

Officer Golden, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, was acting as a peacekeeper and was walking away from the suspects when one pulled out a gun and began firing. Golden was hit in the back, severing his spine and paralyzing him below the waist.

Attempted murder charges were later filed against 22-year-old Bryant Hayes and Justen Krismantis, and 28-year-old Demetrius Harrell, and a Cook County judge ordered the three held without bond.

On Friday, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) confirmed that in July 2022, it issued an administrative notice to the bar for operating without the required liquor-late hour license.

Additionally, BACP said they issued a cease-and-desist order for operating without the required liquor-late hour license.