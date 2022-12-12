Danny Golden case: Suspect charged in shooting of off-duty cop seeks bond reduction

One of the men accused of attacking off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden will be back in front of a judge Monday.

Justen Krismantis is seeking bond reduction from the judge.

Krismantis is one of three suspects charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that left Officer Golden paralyzed.

Around 2:30 a.m. on July 9, Krismantis, Bryant Hayes and Demetrius Harrell allegedly got into a fight with customers at a Beverly bar located in the 2400 block of West 104th Street.

The fight eventually spilled outside.

Off-duty Officer Golden was acting as a peacekeeper, and was walking away from the suspects when one pulled out a gun and began firing.

Golden was hit in the back, severing his spine and paralyzing him below the waist.

The three suspects were denied bond in August.