‘Bigorexia’ is gaining attention as more boys try to bulk up

You have probably heard of the eating disorder anorexia, but have you heard of bigorexia? It's the reverse of anorexia, and some doctors say it's on the rise, especially among young boys and men.

In a Fox 32 special report, Sylvia Perez breaks down what it is, who it affects and more.

What Is Bigorexia? Understanding Muscle Dysmorphia

What we know:

"Bigorexia is a term used to describe a type of muscle dysmorphia or body dysmorphia in which a person feels like they aren’t big enough. They aren’t muscular enough. They are too small despite what they may actually look like," said Dr. Huma Khan, head of adolescent medicine at Advocate Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Khan says bigorexia is more common in teen and young adult males than females.

"We see it in kids who are a bit older – mid-to-late adolescent. So around age 14 and 15 and up," Khan said.

Bigorexia Symptoms and Mental Health Impacts

Dr. Jason Nagata is a pediatrician who specializes in adolescent eating disorders and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Muscle dysmorphia is a mental health condition," Nagata said. "It can actually lead to impairments in schoolwork or daily work or social functioning."

Nagata says that’s because some people with this condition will feel guilty if they aren't spending all of their waking hours in the gym. He estimates about 2% of teenage boys in the U.S. have bigorexia.

"But it's hard to say exactly because, as I mentioned, most providers aren't assessing for it and most research doesn't really look like that," Nagata said.

How Common Is Bigorexia in Teen Boys?

Some national surveys from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also show a third of teenage boys are trying to bulk up, and a quarter of them are using performance-enhancing supplements or drugs to do it.

While not everyone who is trying to bulk up will have bigorexia, Nagata warns they have a higher risk for developing the disorder.

"Eating disorders in boys and men in general has increased. And there is a recent study that actually showed that the number of hospitalizations for eating disorders has increased four times over the last two decades," Nagata said.

Chicago Gym Teaches Strength Training While Promoting Body Confidence

Local perspective:

Meet Parker. He's 14-years-old and learning the fundamentals of strength training at a class for tweens and teens at POW! Gym in the West Loop neighborhood.

"I come here because I want to get better at my athletic sports, like football," Parker said. "I snowboard and I play some basketball."

While he's at the gym, Parker's instructor wants to make sure he learns proper movement mechanics to give him a good foundation for his strength training.

"Strength training is such an amazing way for kids to build confidence," said Katalin Rodriguez Ogren, owner of POW! Gym.

Rodriguez Ogren has owned POW! Gym for nearly 25 years. In that time, she's done more than just help kids build muscle.

"We have interacted with children and parents with other types of disorders, and we work with a couple of organizations. We do funnel kids out to clinicians in that space," Rodriguez Ogren said.

She says parents of kids with eating disorders have contacted her in the past about personal training for their sons or daughters as a way to help them feel more confident in their bodies.

"If somebody has more confidence, it is easier for them to hear what their parents are trying to say or to get the help that they need," Rodriguez Ogren said.

The Role of Societal Pressure in Bigorexia

What they're saying:

"Yeah, I do think that it's under-recognized, that there are actually pretty significant societal pressures for boys and young men to be big and muscular. They're just not talked about very much," Nagata said.

"So studies have actually looked at boys action figures over the last 10, 20, 30 years and found that the Batman [and] Superman figurines that our boys play with actually have become more muscular over several decades," Nagata said.

Nagata says you can also see how much more muscular super heroes have become by looking at movies and magazines.

And don’t forget about social media.

"So, there's this added pressure now to not only see content but to produce content. When you produce content, studies have shown guys who are more ripped and muscular get more likes and more engagement," Nagata said.

How to Spot Bigorexia and Where to Get Help

What's next:

Nagata says it takes an interdisciplinary approach to treat someone with bigorexia. One that involves the patient seeing a medical doctor, a mental health provider and a nutrition provider.

"I do think the pandemic has made a difference on all of our kids and that’s why I really think human interaction is the best way to mitigate - the best that you can - young teens, male teens, female teens from developing this self-image or this perception that they need to get that big," Rodriguez Ogren said.

She adds kids also need to understand something else.

"The Rock didn’t look like The Rock until The Rock became an adult, and it takes a lot of time to grow into a body like that," Rodriguez Ogren said.

When it comes to the warning signs, doctors say look for when someone becomes preoccupied with their appearance, their food or how much they exercise and if it has a negative impact on their quality of life.

If you’re still not sure, a good first step is to contact your pediatrician.