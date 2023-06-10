Black bear spotted in unincorporated Antioch in Lake County

Lake County sheriff's deputies were tracking down a black bear in Antioch on Saturday night.

The bear was spotted on the 24100 block of West Deer Ridge Lane.

The sheriff's department said on Facebook that the Department of Natural Resources was on the way to try to tranquilize it and relocate it.

They are urging people to stay away from the bear, and to contact local law enforcement if it's spotted, so that they can track it down.