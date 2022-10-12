BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law

After a trial that lasted about a week, it took a jury at the Dirksen Federal Building only an hour to deliver a verdict, and a fine of almost a quarter billion dollars against one of the countries largest railroads.

The jury is awarding more than 45,000 truck drivers a total of $228 million for violating their privacy rights under Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA.

The law requires that companies get written permission before obtaining biometric records like fingerprints, iris scans and face scans.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The class action lawsuit against the BNSF Railroad alleges the company never got their permission — yet required truck drivers to scan their fingerprints before entering any of the four train yards they operate in the Chicago area, and held onto those records in violation of the law.

It’s the first jury verdict and first jury award involving the Biometric Privacy Act in Illinois.



