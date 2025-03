The body of a male was pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday morning on the city’s North Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said the body was pulled from the water near the 4800 block of North Simonds Drive around 10:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the person.

It was unclear exactly what led to his death.