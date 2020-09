A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday near Burnham Park on the South Side.

Marine Unit officers pulled the body from the lake about 8:45 a.m. near Oakwood Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the body.

Area One detectives are investigating.

