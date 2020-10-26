Bodycam video shows Chicago cop shooting at stolen car after being struck in Hyde Park

The oversight agency of Chicago police on Monday released body camera video showing an officer firing gunshots, but not striking anyone, when the driver of a stolen car struck the officer in Hyde Park.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Monday of the Aug. 29 incident in accordance with its policy of releasing police-involved shooting video within 60 days, but hasn’t ruled if the officer was justified in their use of force.

COPA said the investigation is “ongoing.”

The incident began about 10:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, COPA said in a statement.

In the video, officers pull up to a Jeep and tell its occupants to exit. As one officer walks in front of the car, the car pulls forward and appears to strike the officer, the video shows. The car continues forward and the officer fires shots as the car drives away.

Advertisement

The occupants of the car were never arrested, but the car was found abandoned in the 6200 block of South Park Shore East Court, police said.

Earlier in October, a Waukegan police officer fired shots at a car backing up during a traffic stop, fatally shooting 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette in the passenger seat. Body camera video of that shooting has not been released.