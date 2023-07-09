Boil water lifted for Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and Lake County Public Works

A boil water order for Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and unincorporated Lake County was lifted on Sunday.

In a statement, Aqua Illinois Water said that water quality tests from a third-party lab shows the water is now safe for use.

The lawn watering ban should be lifted in 48 hours, the company said.

The boil order impacted about 1,200 homes. It was put into place after a heavy rainstorm led to water main breaks.