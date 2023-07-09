Expand / Collapse search

Boil water lifted for Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and Lake County Public Works

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

Free water for Lake County residents dealing with boil order

This has been going on now for three days, but bottled water is being offered to those who need it.

HAWTHORN WOODS - A boil water order for Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and unincorporated Lake County was lifted on Sunday.

In a statement, Aqua Illinois Water said that water quality tests from a third-party lab shows the water is now safe for use.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The lawn watering ban should be lifted in 48 hours, the company said.

The boil order impacted about 1,200 homes. It was put into place after a heavy rainstorm led to water main breaks.