Bomb threat at a South Deering high school prompts emergency response: Police

A bomb threat indicating an explosion would take place Thursday was written on a bathroom wall at a South Deering high school, the Chicago Police Department confirmed.

Police said officials were notified about the threat written in a George Washington Carver Military Academy bathroom just before 7 a.m. The note stated that a bomb would go off at 9:30 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

K-9, bomb and arson units were called to the school, located in the 100 block of South Carver Drive. Students were evacuated while Area Two Detectives investigated.

Shortly after, emergency officials allowed students to reenter the building.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.