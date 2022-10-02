Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Joliet Hollywood Casino

The Joliet Hollywood Casino was evacuated Saturday night due to a bomb threat.

Officers say the casino received a phone call around 10 p.m. from a man who indicated that there were multiple bombs on the casino premises, and they would be remotely detonated.

At that time, both the casino complex and the hotel were completely evacuated.

A bomb detection K9 from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office as well as bomb detection officers from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and searched the premises.

The area was deemed to be safe following an extensive search of both buildings.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Officials say following the search, hotel guests were allowed back to their rooms, however, the casino remained closed overnight as a precaution.

Joliet Police Detectives are actively investigating to identify a suspect or suspects.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they can to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if they wish to remain anonymous.