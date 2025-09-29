Bicyclist escapes Border Patrol in Chicago after claiming he's 'not a U.S. citizen'

The Brief Border Patrol agents chased a cyclist in downtown Chicago after he taunted them and shouted that he was not a U.S. citizen. The man fled after briefly dropping his phone, and officials have not said if he was caught or charged. The incident came as dozens of armed federal immigration agents patrolled major tourist areas, drawing criticism from local leaders and a planned response from Gov. JB Pritzker.



Border Patrol agents chased a cyclist through downtown Chicago on Sunday after he taunted them and repeatedly claimed he was not a U.S. citizen.

Border Patrol agents chase bicyclist

What we know:

Christopher Sweat, who captured the footage, said the man made verbal comments but "no physical or threatening contact" before the chase began.

In the video, the cyclist can be heard repeatedly shouting, "I’m not a U.S. citizen" and "come on" toward the agents. At one point, the rider’s phone appears to fall from his pocket. An agent is heard saying, "You dropped your phone," moments before several agents rush toward him.

The cyclist grabbed his phone and fled. Authorities have not said whether the man was detained or if any charges were filed.

Border Patrol presence in Chicago

Dig deeper:

Dozens of armed federal immigration agents patrolled several of Chicago's busiest tourist areas on Sunday.

Border Patrol agents could be seen walking along Wacker Drive, Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, the Riverwalk and River North.

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino was among them and was recorded telling a woman, "We work for you," when she thanked him and the agents.

Local leaders spoke out against their presence in Chicago.

"We want Trump and his aides to be clear. We will not take this lying down," U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García said. "We will fight to defend all of our constitutional rights in spite of your attacks."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has scheduled a 3 p.m. press conference Monday to denounce the federal presence in the state.