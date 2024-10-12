Boy, 14, arrested for armed robbery at CTA Red Line Station

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a CTA Red Line Station on the South Side last month.

Chicago police said the boy was part of a group who robbed a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint while she was waiting at the 69th Street Station around 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The teenager was identified from a community alert issued by police.

He was arrested on Friday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue and was charged with one felony count of armed robbery. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested this week for the same crime.

No additional information is available at this time.