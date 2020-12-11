Boy, 14, reported missing from Gresham

article

A teenage boy has been reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Damarco Harris, 14, was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said.

Harris is a 5-foot-9, 165-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Police believe he might be in the company of his grandmother, Florida Harris, who lives in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.