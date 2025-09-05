Boy, 16, charged in string of Facebook Marketplace robberies

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with a series of Facebook Marketplace robberies in Logan Square. Police said at least five victims were targeted between mid-July and early August, with suspects luring them to meetups before robbing them at gunpoint or by force.



A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with a string of robberies that started on Facebook Marketplace.

What we know:

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 2000 block of North Kedzie Avenue, one of the two blocks where at least five people have been robbed since mid-July.

The teen, who has not been identified because he is a minor, allegedly participated in the following robberies:

July 18, 2025 – 2000 block of N. Kedzie; 32-year-old male victim

July 24, 2025 – 2000 block of N. Kedzie; 40-year-old male victim

July 29, 2025 – 2000 block of N. Sawyer; 24-year-old male victim

August 6, 2025 – 2000 block of N. Sawyer; 43-year-old male victim

The backstory:

Chicago police issued a community alert on Wednesday, warning residents of the robberies. They said in each incident, two suspects arranged to meet victims under the guise of buying items. Once at the agreed location, they either point a Glock handgun at the victims or physically push them before running off with the merchandise.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they are speaking to another person of interest.