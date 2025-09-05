Boy, 16, charged in string of Facebook Marketplace robberies
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with a string of robberies that started on Facebook Marketplace.
What we know:
The teen was arrested Thursday in the 2000 block of North Kedzie Avenue, one of the two blocks where at least five people have been robbed since mid-July.
The teen, who has not been identified because he is a minor, allegedly participated in the following robberies:
- July 18, 2025 – 2000 block of N. Kedzie; 32-year-old male victim
- July 24, 2025 – 2000 block of N. Kedzie; 40-year-old male victim
- July 29, 2025 – 2000 block of N. Sawyer; 24-year-old male victim
- August 6, 2025 – 2000 block of N. Sawyer; 43-year-old male victim
The backstory:
Chicago police issued a community alert on Wednesday, warning residents of the robberies. They said in each incident, two suspects arranged to meet victims under the guise of buying items. Once at the agreed location, they either point a Glock handgun at the victims or physically push them before running off with the merchandise.
What we don't know:
Police have not said if they are speaking to another person of interest.
