Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk

A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood.

The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investing.

No further information was immediately available.