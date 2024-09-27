Boy, 17, arrested for first-degree murder in South Side shooting: police

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a July shooting on the South Side of Chicago. He is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy on July 10 in the Park Manor neighborhood. The teen is scheduled for a detention hearing in court on Sept. 28.



A 17-year-old boy was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder after a deadly July shooting on the city's South Side.

The teen was taken into custody Thursday in the 700 block of E. 132nd Street after being identified as a suspect who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy on July 10, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of E. 71st Street, in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Further details on the victim haven't been released.

The teen is due back in court for a detention hearing on Sept. 28.