Boy, 5, killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run

A young boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood.

The 5-year-old was in the street around 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue when he was struck by a red Jeep driving northbound, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene and the boy was run over a second time by a Volvo that was traveling in the same direction, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The driver of the Volvo stayed on the scene.

The boy was transported by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Chicago police's Major Accidents unit is investigating.