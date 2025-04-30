Brandon Johnson heads to Springfield to push for city funding

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Springfield today seeking more state funding for Chicago, focusing on public schools and efforts to keep the Bears in the city. He’ll meet with Gov. Pritzker and lawmakers before a morning press conference, while GOP senators plan a rebuttal later in the day.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is in Springfield today, advocating for more money for the city.

Johnson will be taking part in budget meetings with Gov. JB Pritzker and other lawmakers. He is planning to advocate for more money for the city.

Johnson will specifically be asking for funding for Chicago Public Schools and for help with keeping the Bears in the city.

What's next:

Johnson will hold a press conference in Springfield at 8:30 a.m. That briefing will be live-streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

Republican state senators are expected to discuss Johnson's visit and rebut the "budget implications" of his demands at 1 p.m.