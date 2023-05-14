Brandon Johnson to be sworn in as Chicago's 57th Mayor on Monday

Brandon Johnson will be sworn in as Chicago's 57th Mayor on Monday.

It has been nearly six weeks since Chicago elected Johnson, who had been serving as a Cook County Commissioner. Since then, Johnson has been building his administration.

Johnson is set to be sworn in at a ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Credit Union One Arena (formerly known as the UIC Pavillion). Tickets to the ceremony are sold out, but there is an online waitlist. You can watch the ceremony live on FOX 32 Chicago.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

At 2 p.m., there will be an open house at City Hall where Chicagoans can line up outside the mayor's 5th floor office and meet Johnson and his staff.

Johnson will not have much time to celebrate. He's inheriting a city in dire financial straits, and will immediately have to deal with the ongoing problem of the thousands of migrants arriving in Chicago and straining the city's resources. Johnson will also be under pressure to quickly choose a new Chicago police superintendent.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel – who is now the U.S. Ambassador to Japan – offered his best wishes to Johnson via Twitter.



"Mayor Johnson, I'm rooting hard for your success. I want every Chicagoan rooting hard for our new mayor's success. Because it's really simple. Mayor Johnson's success is our entire city's success. Let us come together on behalf of our shared future," Emanuel said.



