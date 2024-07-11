Brianna Chavez: Chicago girl, 15, missing from West Side

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who disappeared on Wednesday.

Brianna Chavez is missing from the 3000 block of South Avers Avenue in the South Lawndale neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray joggers.

Chavez is described as Hispanic, with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

The Chicago Police Department says she may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Chavez's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago police at 312-746-8251, or call 911.