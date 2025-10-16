DHS says Broadview ICE facility holds 'the worst of the worst' as Pritzker criticizes Trump admin

The Brief DHS says the Broadview ICE facility houses undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records. Illinois leaders accuse the Trump administration of overreach and violating state authority. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the use of the National Guard in the Chicago area.



The Department of Homeland Security says several people described as "the worst of the worst" are being held inside the ICE processing center in suburban Chicago. They were detained during a federal immigration crackdown that has stirred controversy across Illinois.

What we know:

DHS officials said those detained in west suburban Broadview include people convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery, drug possession, and more.

The agency says they were arrested as part of "Operation Midway Blitz," a federal enforcement push focused on undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

Among those listed by DHS:

Jose Patino Juarez, from Mexico, was convicted of disorderly conduct, arrested for assault, and has two pending charges of assault and obstructing justice.

Isaias Quintanilla Guzman, from El Salvador, was convicted of two counts of felony robbery and issued a final deportation order in February.

Martin Guereca-Martinez, from Mexico, was convicted of assault and is facing new charges for aggravated assault with a weapon and property damage.

Yuliana Gonzalez Landeros, from Mexico, convicted of theft in a business setting between $10,000 and $100,000.

Guadalupe Leonides Caneda, from Mexico, was convicted of simple assault and is facing new charges of assault and driving under the influence.

Jorge Carapia Mandujano, from Mexico, was convicted of under the influence of a controlled substance and drug possession, and accused of similar offenses.

Earlier this week, DHS announced that Operation Midway Blitz has resulted in the arrests of more than 1,500 people in the Chicago area.

What they're saying:

The Broadview ICE facility has drawn protests in recent weeks, with demonstrators and federal agents sometimes clashing outside.

DHS described the protesters as "violent rioters" — while critics argue the agency’s actions have escalated tensions.

"We won’t let this violence deter us from arresting the worst of the worst and making Illinois safe again," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker accused DHS and ICE of acting "illegally with the intent to cause mayhem" in Chicago, saying state officials are reviewing potential legal action.

"These people should recognize that maybe they’re not gonna get prosecuted today, although we’re looking at doing that, but they may get prosecuted after the Trump administration," Pritzker told FOX 32.

Pritzker, who has publicly sparred with President Donald Trump, also said, "The President of the United States is causing mayhem in the grounds of our state. He is going after his political opponents. I don’t know why anybody would look at the situation and not recognize he’s moving toward an authoritarian regime in his own image."

What's next:

A federal judge in Illinois recently blocked the Trump administration’s move to deploy National Guard troops to the Chicago area to support federal immigration enforcement, ruling that it violated the 10th and 14th Amendments. Another hearing on that case is set for Oct. 22.