Broadway In Chicago shows to return in October

Broadway In Chicago announced Tuesday they will be pulling back the curtain for a new slate of shows starting in October.

Among the shows coming to Chicago theaters Oct. 5 are pre-Broadways "Paradise Square" and "The Devil Wears Prada."

The reopening will coincide with the national tour launch of the musical "Six."

Tickets are currently on sale for "Frozen" and "Paradise Square."

Tickets can be purchased by calling 312-977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

For more information and the full list of shows, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.