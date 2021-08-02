Broadway in Chicago to require all audience and staff to wear masks, and may require vaccinations

Broadway in Chicago announced on Monday that it will require all audience members and staff to wear masks at shows during the upcoming season.

Broadway in Chicago said that since theaters will be operating at full capacity, everyone will be masked. There is also the possibility that audience members 12 and up will have to prove they are vaccinated, depending on public health requirements. Broadway in New York City has announced that vaccinations will be required.

Tickets for the season go on sale to the public on September 8. This season's shows include:

