Broadway in Chicago to require all audience and staff to wear masks, and may require vaccinations
CHICAGO - Broadway in Chicago announced on Monday that it will require all audience members and staff to wear masks at shows during the upcoming season.
Broadway in Chicago said that since theaters will be operating at full capacity, everyone will be masked. There is also the possibility that audience members 12 and up will have to prove they are vaccinated, depending on public health requirements. Broadway in New York City has announced that vaccinations will be required.
Tickets for the season go on sale to the public on September 8. This season's shows include:
- Paradise Square, Nov. 2 – Dec. 5, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! Jan. 11 - Jan. 23, 2022, CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe
- Hairspray, Feb. 1 - Feb. 13, 2022, CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe
- Hadestown, March 2 - March 13, 2022, CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe
- Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, May 17 – May 29, 2022, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph
- Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, May 24 - June 5, 2022, Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph
- The Play that Goes Wrong, Dec. 7, 2021 – Jan. 30, 2022, Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower, 175 E. Chestnut
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE, December 11, 2021, CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe
- Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical, Dec. 21, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph
- The Prom, April 19 – April 24, 2022, Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph
- Jersey Boys, May 3 – May 8, 2022, Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph
- Fiddler on the Roof, May 17 - May 22, 2022, Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph