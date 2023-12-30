Brookfield Zoo’s final night of Holiday Magic on New Year’s Eve

Brookfield Zoo is inviting families to ring in the New Year with the grand finale of its Holiday Magic on December 31. Hours have been extended from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The park, adorned with two million LED lights, has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland featuring giant animal light displays.

Guests can enjoy performances, including Those Funny Little People and juggling elves, and witness professional ice carvers creating frozen art.

Festivities include dance parties, a virtual reality experience, and photo opportunities.

Indoor and outdoor animal habitats will be open until 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $29.95 for adults, $20.95 for children, and $24.95 for seniors. Parking is $17-$20. Advance reservations are recommended.

Visit CZS.org/HolidayMagic for more information.