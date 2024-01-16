Armed robbers hit 3 Chicago businesses overnight

Three businesses were held up at gunpoint Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, four males armed with handguns entered businesses and demanded cash, according to a CPD community alert.

The first armed robbery happened at 8:43 p.m. at a business in the 2000 block of West Division Street in Wicker Park, according to police. One of the suspects punched an employed in the face before running away.

Roughly 20 minutes later, four gunmen stole money from a business in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Bucktown. A male employee at that store was also punched in the face during the robbery.

Around 9:20 p.m., suspects entered a business in the 2800 block of North Clybourn Avenue in Lake View and stole money at gunpoint.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.