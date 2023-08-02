'Bundled Bandits': Video shows suspects wanted in at least 5 bank robberies across Chicago suburbs

Two suspects are wanted in connection to several bank robberies that occurred over the last two months in the Chicago suburbs.

According to the FBI, the "Bundled Bandits" are responsible for robbing the following BMO Harris Banks:

BMO Matteson: June 10, 2023

BMO Frankfort: June 17, 2023

BMO Bolingbrook: July 1, 2023

BMO Naperville: July 19, 2023

BMO Addison: July 21, 2023

In a most recent incident, the two offenders approached the front door of a BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge on the morning of July 28. The door was locked and the two offenders directed the guard to unlock the doors repeatedly, the FBI said.

A loud "Bank" was heard and the door glass appeared to have shattered. At this time, the FBI believes the door was punched, kicked or hit by the offenders.

CREDIT: FBI

The two would-be robbers did not make entry into the bank and later fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as being six-foot-tall with a slim build, weighing about 160 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the hood over their head, a black mask, dark pants and was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect was wearing a black/dark hoodie, a green reflective construction vest and a mask.

The FBI is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information related to these incidents.

Tips can be reported (even anonymously) to tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.