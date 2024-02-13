Burbank man sentenced to prison after being caught with counterfeit postal key

A Burbank man was sentenced to prison after he was arrested last spring while in possession of a counterfeit postal key.

Dennis Maddox, 44, was arrested on April 26, 2023, when he was caught trying to steal U.S. Mail using a counterfeit postal key.

Maddox was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

"Maintaining the integrity of our postal system is the principal mission of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and, therefore, the general public for which it safeguards from illicit activity involving U.S. Mail," says John Jackman, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Chicago Division.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service was assisted by the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.