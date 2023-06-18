Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee

A bus driver has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers.

Illinois State Police says the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday.

Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago.

The driver isn't a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Cubs.

