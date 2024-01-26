Candlelight vigil held for Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train

A candlelight vigil was held Friday for Barrington High School junior Marin Lacson.

She died on Thursday morning while on her way to school.

Friends and classmates shared their memories of her during the gathering. One of them recalled how Marin and her mother supported her when she needed it most.

"It was in like sixth grade or seventh grade. My mom had actually passed away and her mom and her had me come over to her house every single morning before school. They would make me breakfast and make me feel at home because they knew that I had lost so much…," one student said.

RELATED: 'It doesn't feel real': Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train

A number of her friends described Marin as a beautiful person inside and out.

After the remembrances, those who gathered bowed their heads in prayer for healing and comfort.

Students were reminded that counselors, clinicians and Barrington school district staff are available to help them through this time.