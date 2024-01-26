Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:37 PM CST, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:15 PM CST until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County

Candlelight vigil held for Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Barrington
FOX 32 Chicago

Candlelight vigil held for Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train

A candlelight vigil was held Friday for Barrington High School junior Marin Lacson.

CHICAGO - A candlelight vigil was held Friday for Barrington High School junior Marin Lacson. 

She died on Thursday morning while on her way to school. 

Friends and classmates shared their memories of her during the gathering. One of them recalled how Marin and her mother supported her when she needed it most. 

"It was in like sixth grade or seventh grade. My mom had actually passed away and her mom and her had me come over to her house every single morning before school. They would make me breakfast and make me feel at home because they knew that I had lost so much…," one student said. 

RELATED: 'It doesn't feel real': Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train

A number of her friends described Marin as a beautiful person inside and out. 

After the remembrances, those who gathered bowed their heads in prayer for healing and comfort. 

Students were reminded that counselors, clinicians and Barrington school district staff are available to help them through this time. 