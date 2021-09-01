Car hit by bullets on Edens Expressway in Chicago

Someone opened fire along the Edens Expressway in Chicago on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the outbound I-94 near Devon around 5:30 a.m.

Several bullets hit a silver Camry. There were no reports of injuries.

Illinois State Police searched the road for bullet casings.

There have been more than 150 expressway shootings in Chicago so far this year. Illinois State Police are installing license-plate reading cameras along the expressways to help locate shooters.

