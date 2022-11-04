Car thieves targeting auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side

Cars have been stolen recently from auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side, police announced in an alert Friday.

In at least four incidents this November, three men have entered vehicle repair shops and driven off with cars that were inside, police said.

The car thefts happened at the following times and locations:

At 12:20 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3100 block of West Irving Park Road in Albany Park

At 2 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3000 block of West Montrose Avenue in Albany Park

At 12:25 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 4900 block of North Elston Avenue in North Mayfair

At 12:45 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 5900 block of North Northwest Highway in Norwood Park

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.