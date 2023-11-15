Carjackers box victims in during spree on North Side: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating three armed carjackings that happened on Chicago's North Side within 20 minutes of each other on Tuesday night.

In each incident, two vehicles boxed the victim in, then a group of offenders got out and took the victims' vehicle at gunpoint.

The first victim was driving in the 4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue in North Center at 11:10 p.m. when he was boxed in by a black and silver sedan.

Police say four to six offenders armed with guns forced the victim out of his vehicle. Two of them got into the victim's car and fled eastbound on Montrose Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

A 29-year-old man was driving in Wrigleyville in the 900 block of West Grace Street at 11:30 p.m. when two cars cut him off and boxed him in.

The offenders got out of their vehicles armed with guns and the victim got out and ran away. He was not injured.

Police say the offenders got in the victim's car and all three vehicles fled.

Just 8 minutes later, a 25-year-old woman was parking her car nearby when two vehicles boxed her in.

The victim was forced out of her car by multiple armed offenders. Two of them got into her vehicle and fled eastbound on Irving Park Road.

A female passenger was beaten and robbed during the carjacking. She refused medical attention on the scene.

Police have not yet said the carjackings were connected. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.