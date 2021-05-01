Carjackings, robberies reported on the South Side

Chicago police are warning residents in Wentworth, Calumet, Deering, Englewood and Chicago Lawn about recent armed robberies and carjackings in those districts.

In each incident, one to three offenders exit from a vehicle, display a handgun(s), before taking victim's property from their persons.

In a related incident, the offenders pull up in a silver Jeep Cherokee which was taken in a carjacking. The offender(s) then fire several rounds striking the victim.

The offenders then flee the scene.

The offenders are described as one to three unknown male African Americans, approximated 15-25 years old.

The incidents occurred:

6400 Block of South Hamilton Avenue on April 29, 2021 at 9:30 p.m.

200 Block of West 66th Street on April 30, at 11:20 a.m.

8300 Block of South Pulaski on April 30, at 12:10 p.m.

3800 Block of MLK Jr. Dr. on April 30, at 2:20 p.m..

200 Block of West 47th street on April 30, at 2:30 p.m..

300 Block of West 75th street on April 30, at 2:45 p.m..

400 Block of East 103rd street on April 30, at 3:17 p.m..

Chicago police provided the following advice: