Cary's Field of Flags honors fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

The Brief More than 350 flags were displayed in Cary this Memorial Day to honor fallen service members. The "Field of the Fallen" tradition has been upheld for nearly 15 years by a local veterans group. Each flag represents a soldier who never came home, and their names are read hourly throughout the weekend.



A field of more than 350 flags waved in solemn tribute in Cary this Memorial Day weekend, each one representing a service member who gave their life for the country.

What we know:

The "Field of the Fallen" display on Three Oaks Road in Cary is organized each year by the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois. What began nearly 15 years ago has grown into a powerful Memorial Day tradition meant to honor the stories of local heroes who never returned home.

The display is open to the public throughout Memorial Day weekend, and volunteers—including veterans—stand watch 24 hours a day. Since Friday, the names of the fallen have been read aloud every hour on the hour.

Aaron Stain, president of the Veterans Network Committee, said their mission is about remembrance.

"A soldier dies twice, right? Once when they give their life for our country, the second time is when they’re forgotten," he said. "It’s Memorial Day, that’s why we’re here. These guys can’t be forgotten. It’s what created our freedoms today."

What's next:

A closing ceremony is scheduled to mark the end of this year’s tribute.

