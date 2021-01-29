Cash registers, ATMs stolen from North Side businesses

Police are warning North Side business owners about a string of burglaries reported Tuesday morning in Lake View, Lincoln Park and the Loop.

In each incident, men entered a business by smashing the front door or window glass and targeted cash registers, and ATM machines, Chicago police said. Several times they left the scene, with an ATM, in a vehicle that was waiting outside, police said.

The burglaries happened:

Between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Clark Street;

About 2:55 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Ashland Avenue;

About 3:35 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Clark Street;

About 5:40 a.m. in the 200 block of North Clark Street;

About 6:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Broadway;

About 6:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Clark Street; and

About 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 Block of North Clark Street.

The men are between 18 and 30 years old and wore masks, gloves and dark-colored clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.