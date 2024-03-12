CDC dispatches team to Chicago as measles cases prompt concerns

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirmed on Tuesday three more confirmed measles cases at the Pilsen migrant shelter.

With the city now grappling with eight confirmed measles cases and health experts warning of more imminent cases, the CDC has dispatched a team from its headquarters in Atlanta to Chicago.

Their mission is clear: to provide guidance, identify exposures and administer vaccines.

The expert team arrived in the city this afternoon and headed directly to the Pilsen shelter.

Of the eight confirmed cases, seven originated from the Pilsen shelter, with one being a Chicago Public Schools (CPS) student. There is also one case that is not connected to the shelter.

Measles, a highly contagious and serious respiratory infection, can linger in the air for up to two hours and becomes infectious four days before the appearance of a rash.

Over the weekend, officials from the Chicago Department of Public Health administered the MMR vaccine to more than 900 residents of the Pilsen shelter. However, it takes 21 days for the vaccine to provide full protection, leading to concern that many migrants might have been exposed.

Due to the outbreak, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Cook County Department of Public Help are providing vital resources to the city.

"IDPH is working to coordinate state assistance to support our local public health partners as they contend with a measles outbreak that reflects an ongoing national rise in measles this year," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "While the vast majority of Chicago and Cook County residents are vaccinated for measles and not at risk, we strongly support the call from the Chicago Department of Public Health for all unvaccinated residents to get the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine now. Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious complications for those that are non-immunized."

As per protocol, newly vaccinated shelter residents are advised to remain indoors. Those who were previously vaccinated are allowed to come and go. However, despite these precautions, many migrants are still spending their time outdoors.

Additionally, migrants from the location have been using the CTA. FOX 32 has reached out to officials who are monitoring entry and exit points but has not yet heard back.