CEO of SoundThinking responds to Chicago's decision on ShotSpotter contract

The entity responsible for the ShotSpotter technology released a statement Thursday following Chicago's decision not to extend its contract with the company.

The contract with SoundThinking, which owns the ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology, expires Friday. The technology will be decommissioned on Sept. 22, according to the release.

Until the technology is decommissioned, law enforcement and other leaders will suggest recommendations on other tools and programs to reduce violence, officials said in a statement.

When Mayor Brandon Johnson was running for office, he said he would cancel the city's $33 million contract with SoundThinking. At the time, he said he wanted to invest new resources in going after illegal guns.

On Thursday, Ralph Clark, CEO of SoundThinking, Inc., released the following statement about the city's decision:

"During our seven-year partnership, ShotSpotter has offered the City of Chicago a better way to quickly respond to criminal gunfire incidents to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. I want to reemphasize the importance of this technology and the positive impact it continues to make for the residents of Chicago. The most important measure of ShotSpotter’s value is in lives saved. In the time that it has been deployed in Chicago, ShotSpotter has led police to locate hundreds of gunshot wound victims where there was no corresponding call to 911. Those are victims who most likely would not have received aid—if not for ShotSpotter.

We are proud of the overwhelming support (82%) across the City of Chicago for gunshot detection that helps victims receive aid more quickly. Further, we will never waiver in our commitment to the innovations that help save lives. We are extremely proud of the work we do and are grateful to serve the citizens and families of Chicago by helping to address the tragic plague of gun violence."