CHA Trunk Party supplies 200 students with college essentials

The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) has been providing college students with the essentials they need for the past 14 years.

On Tuesday, the CHA held its largest "Take Flight" Trunk Party in its history. Two hundred students walked away with the essentials needed to jump-start their freshman year.

While CHA youth may receive financial aid to cover tuition, there remains a significant gap between their financial aid awards and out-of-pocket expenses. The "Take Flight" initiative helps bridge this gap by providing essential school supplies, linens, towels and toiletries.

The 14th Annual Trunk Party took place at Guaranteed Rate Field with AT&T, Snapchat, Meijer, Enterprise and Molina Healthcare sponsoring the event.