Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach.

Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach, just steps away from the popular Castaways Bar and Grille. CPD released surveillance video of a man they are calling a person of interest in the case.

In the video, you can see the young man running, with another man trailing behind. Police say they arrested one person. But the man who got away ditched a fanny pack containing a Glock handgun with an extended magazine.

Police say the beach gathering started peacefully Tuesday, but later turned violent around 9:30 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Chicago Alderwoman Michelle Smith is calling for metal detectors and private security to assist CPD at all public beach check points. She says between Monday and Tuesday, six guns and a knife were recovered at those security zones.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown addressed the uptick in summer violence Wednesday morning.

"Personal conflicts being resolved with gun play, I think is the best characterization of what's been happening in these circumstances. The consequences when we make arrests to those offenders in our courts, by our judges, the officers are doing their job," Brown said, alluding to judges allowing gun offenders to walk free.

When Brown was asked what the public can expect next weekend, in terms of security at the beach, he said, "dedicated officers, doing everything they can to keep Chicago safe."