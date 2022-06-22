Wanted by Chicago police: Suspect seen ditching gun after North Avenue Beach shooting

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at North Avenue Beach.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

The wanted individual is seen on surveillance video running from police and ditching a fanny pack, which contained a handgun with an extended magazine.

About 9:45 p.m., police officers heard screaming from two women fighting.

"Moments later — after officers heard the screams and saw the fight between two women — officers see a muzzle flash from nearby, hear shots being fired and a 19-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds from that shooting," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, Brown said.

Officers chased two men who ran from the scene and were able to apprehend one of them. The second man is still at large.

Individual wanted by Chicago police in connection to shooting at North Avenue Beach | Chicago Police Department

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.