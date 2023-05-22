Chaos at Tinley Park carnival raises concerns as summer events are just getting started

Thousands are expected to attend Westmont’s "Spring Fling Festival" located at Ty Warner Park this weekend, and safety is certainly top of mind.

A chaotic scene erupted at Tinley Park’s Armed Forces carnival Saturday night.

Teens were seen jumping on cars, running through parking lots and fighting.

Police say 400 teens responded to a post on social media to demonstrate a flash mob at the event.

Families were scrambling to evacuate during the mayhem. One police officer was injured trying to break up fights and at least five teens were cited for fighting in public.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

With summer events just getting started, many residents, both city and suburban, are worried about more potential chaos.

Bill and Jennifer Cummings have lived in Downers Grove for nearly three decades, and they believe an increase in police patrols could deter criminal behavior.

"We were just curious how they’re gonna handle it, cause it’s definitely an issue and it's gonna be an issue with all these fests coming up," said Bill Cummings said.

Right now, carnival rides are outside Ty Warner Park ready for setup and crews were seen loading in more equipment throughout the day.

Westmont police issued a statement Monday, saying in part:

"We are taking necessary precautions for all our events throughout the summer, including adequate staffing and mutual aid readiness from our partner law enforcement agencies."