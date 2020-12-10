Charges filed after man allegedly punches cop at Jackson Red Line stop

article

A 55-year-old man who was allegedly drinking on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday punched a Chicago police officer who tried to write him a ticket, sending both of them to the hospital.

Brian Debleyzer, of Uptown, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery to an officer, Chicago police said Thursday.

Officers saw the man drinking on the train about 5:40 p.m., and pulled him off the train at the Jackson stop, 230 S. State St., according to police.

The officers tried to write the man a citation, but the man “became irate” and punched an officer in the face, police said.

Both the officer and the man were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX 32 NEWS ON-THE-GO

Advertisement

Red and Blue Line trains bypassed the Jackson stop for nearly two hours as police investigated, according to the CTA. Normal service was resumed just before 8 p.m.

Debleyzer is expected to appear for a bail hearing later Thursday.