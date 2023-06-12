Chicago honors 156 new CPS resident teachers

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez joined Chicago Teachers Union president Stacy Davis Gates on Monday in honoring 156 newly inducted resident teachers.

This is the sixth group to go through the CPS Teacher Residency, which is a full-time, paid, teacher training program that offers a bridge to teaching — both for people changing careers and those who work in classroom support roles.

"Know that you have a friend on the fifth floor, and know that if nothing else you have someone who has proven that I can do anything in the world because I taught 7th and 8th graders in Cabrini Green USA. God bless you all. Thank you," Johnson said.

This year's group is the largest since the program launched.

Everyone who completed the first year of the residency program will lead their own classrooms in the coming school year.